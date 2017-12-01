Wet and unsettled weather is forecast to continue over Kauaʻi, Maui and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi through late this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has extended a Flash Flood Watch for the three islands saying deep tropical moisture and an unstable air mass will keep the threat for heavy showers and flash flooding in place across the islands today.

ADVERTISEMENT

These areas have recently received significant rainfall, and with already saturated grounds, any heavy rainfall that occurs could quickly lead to flash flooding.