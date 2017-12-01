Waiʻanae’s Max Holloway fights in the UFC’s main event on Saturday night, seeking a back-to-back win against Jose Aldo.

The two square off at UFC 218 in a rematch from their July bout for the Featherweight Championship, after Frankie Edgar was forced to pull out due to injury.

Fellow Hawaiʻi fighter, Yancy Medeiros, is also on the card as a welterweight contender. He takes on Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira of Brazil.

It’s the second time Hawaiʻi’s Holloway and Medeiros have fought in the same event–the last time was in June when both won their respective fights.