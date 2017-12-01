The first Maui Youth Harmony & Na Mele A Cappella chorus concert will take place Saturday, Dec. 9, in the Wailea Marriott Beach Resort Ballroom with special guest Deke Sharon of the “Pitch Perfect” movies and “The Sing-Off.”

The Maui Barbershop Festival will feature singers from Maui and all over the world for an educational immersion experience in a unique four-part harmony style.

Students and teachers from King Kekaulike, Lahainaluna, Maui Preparatory Academy, Lahaina Intermediate, and Kamehameha School, will join Deke Sharon for an afternoon of coaching, in preparation for the night’s joint concert, featuring the Musical Island Boys who are ambassadors for youth empowerment worldwide.

The final combined performance will also feature Maui singers in quartet formation including Lisa Paulson; Karen Stavash; Vania Jerome; Bill Kepler; Paul Janes-Brown; Jay Slaughter; Kent Stewart; Kalei Jaramillo dancing hula; and Debra Lynn festival organizer and 2009 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Finalist.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students and keiki 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Sherri Reeve Gallery & Gifts in Makawao, Kupono Music Studio in Kīhei, and through the Festival website at www.barbershopfestival.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

The Maui Barbershop Festival is being presented by Debra Lynn Music, an organization dedicated to lifting the hearts of youth and adults worldwide, as they access their authentic voices through song.

For more information call (808) 866-9481.