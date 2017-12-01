On Monday, Nov. 27, the Maui Humane Society received a call that a kitten was trapped in a deep hole.

The hole was drilled by Maui Electric to place a power pole and was covered with a pallet and a rock.

When Humane Enforcement Officer Castro arrived, she removed the pallet and saw the kitten staring back up at her. The hole was too narrow to place a trap, so Officer Castro lowered her loop stick into the hole, looped it around the kitten and carried him up to safety.

The kitten (#H176) is now safe in a foster home and will be available for adoption as soon as he is big and strong enough to go home.

MHS says officers work hard to rescue animals in distress and protect the pets and people of Maui.

