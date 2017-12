The Maui Mall invites shoppers to visit the center this holiday season for special holiday entertainment throughout the month of December, including “Ice Skating In Paradise,” an outdoor rink that will be open until Dec. 17, 2017 from 3 to 9 p.m. daily.

The schedule includes the following:

Holiday Performances:

· Monday, Dec. 4, 6:30 p.m. – Doris Todd Christian Academy Band

· Tuesday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m. – Kalama Intermediate School Choir & Jazz Band

· Wednesday, Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m. – King Kekaulike High School Wind Ensemble Band

· Thursday, Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m. – Maui Waena Band

· Friday, Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m. – Maui Academy of Performing Arts presents Student Dance Performances

· Monday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. – Maui High School Chorus

· Tuesday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. – Maui High School Band

· Wednesday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m. – Maui Community Band

· Thursday, Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m. – King Kekaulike High School Choir & Jazz Band

· Tuesday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. – Baldwin High School Symphonic Band & Concert Chorus

Free Hula Show at Center Stage every Sunday at 11 a.m.:

· Dec. 3 – Hula by Halau Hula O Keola Aliʻiokekai

· Dec. 10 – Hula by Hui! Lanakila

· Dec. 17 – Hula by Halau Hula O Keola Aliʻiokekai

· Dec. 24 – Polynesian Dance by Te Tiare

· Dec. 31 – Hula by Hui! Lanakila

Recurring Events:

· Every Sunday at 9 a.m. free Zumba by Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit Studio

· Every Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Whole Foods Arts & Craft Fair