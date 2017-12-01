A three month pilot program begins today, allowing Lyft and Uber drivers to pick up passengers at the Daniel K Inouye International Airport.

Officials with the state Department of Transportation say they anticipate the service will cut overall wait times, especially during peak hours, and provide an additional transportation option for airport passengers.

Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay said, the pilot program will help the department determine if wait times are cut as anticipated, regardless of a customer’s preferred transportation choice. “We want this to be successful for all stakeholders, including our passengers and residents,” said Butay.

Under the pilot program, Lyft and Uber drivers will be allowed to pick up passengers at two designated locations–one at the Interisland Terminal across from Lobby 2, and the other at the Overseas Terminal across from Lobby 8.

The pickup areas will be designated with a black curb with Uber/Lyft painted on the side.

Drivers are not allowed to solicit customers or wait on airport property without an assigned pre-scheduled customer.

Under the program, the companies will pay the HDOT Airports Division 7% of the prearranged trip fares.