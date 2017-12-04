The J. Walter Cameron Center is seeking volunteers for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which runs from Jan. 3 to 7, 2018 in Kapalua.

Over the years, the JWCC has participated in the tournament’s charity program, which has supported Maui nonprofits for many years.

In exchange for providing volunteers, the tournament will make a cash donation to the JWCC, providing funds for ongoing maintenance and facility upkeep. The funds allow the JWCC to provide extensive support to the resident nonprofit agencies it serves. The JWCC is home to 16 of Maui nonprofits that provide critical services to the most vulnerable members of our community.

Through the years, the tournament and host organizations have donated nearly $6 million to Hawai‘i community charities since the tournament moved to Maui in 1999.

The designated beneficiaries for 2018 are Boy Scouts of America – Maui County Council, Friends of Children’s Justice Center, Hale Makua Health Services, the J. Walter Cameron Center, Ka Lima O Maui and Lahainaluna High School Foundation. Donations are also made to Hawai‘i State Jr. Golf, Lahaina Jr. Golf and Maui Jr. Golf.

Volunteers will be tasked with directing cars in the tournament parking lot. Shifts are approximately 5-6 hours and volunteers will be required to stand during the duration of their shift. Lunch and water will be provided.

There are two shifts per day. Dates and times are as follows:

Wed, Jan 3- 6 to 11:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thurs, Jan 4- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan 5- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Sat, Jan 6- 6 to 11:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sun, Jan 7- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in taking part in supporting the community cause should reach out to JWCC Marketing and Development Coordinator Katie McMillan at katie@jwcameroncenter.org or (808) 283-4120 by Dec. 20, 2017.