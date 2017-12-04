Multi-platinum selling pianist and composer Peter Kater will perform at Jazz at The Shops at Wailea on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Jazz at The Shops is a free concert series that is open to the public and features renowned jazz musicians.

Said to have the “gift of melody,” Kater’s soothing music has brought healing and inspiration to many lives and hearts across the globe.

A leading innovator of contemporary instrumental music for more than three decades, Kater is also known for his collaborations with other popular artists and talented musicians such as singer/songwriter Kenny Loggins.

Kater’s numerous accolades include 12 Grammy Award nominations. A prolific composer, he has released more than 60 critically acclaimed recordings and has composed musical scores for more than a hundred television and film productions including Broadway plays.

Peter Kater will perform from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the East Wing near lululemon at The Shops at Wailea.

The Shops at Wailea continues to give back to the community, supporting a different Maui non-profit each month with 60% of the special event parking fees going back to the non-profit. December’s nonprofit recipient is Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, an organization dedicated to the social welfare of children and families who have been traumatized by abuse and severe neglect.

The four-hour special event parking voucher is available for $5 and can be purchased at the non-profit’s parking table.