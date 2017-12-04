The Maui Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Malie Alexander who was reported missing on Sunday Dec. 3, 2017.

Alexander was last seen on Dec. 2, 2017 in Kīhei. Police say that at the time, she was wearing a black shirt and white pants.

Alexander is described as 39 years old, 5’5″ tall, about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nelson Hamilton at (808) 244-6421 or the Maui Police Department main line at (808) 244-6400.