The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association will host their annual Kupuna Dinner at the Wailuku Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

The annual event represents the visitor industry’s effort to give back and honor the Kupuna of Maui. MHLA says this year’s holiday feast will cater to 500 senior citizens, many who have no family to celebrate the holidays with and/or are homebound.

The Wailuku Community Center will be transformed into a festive “hotel-like” dining facility with entertainment and over 200 door prizes.

MHLA says that each year, kupuna look forward to an evening of celebration with friends and partake in a scrumptious meal prepared by MHLA hotel & timeshare properties.

Confirmed dignitaries for the dinner on Dec. 5 include: Speaker Emeritus Joseph Souki; Rep. Lynn Decoite; Rep. Justin Woodson; Governor’s Liaison, Leah Belmonte; Mayor Alan Arakawa; Vice Chair Bob Carroll; Councilman Don Guzman; Councilman Elle Cochran; Councilman Stacy Crivello; Councilman Alika Atay; Councilman Yuki Lei Sugimura; Councilman Kelly King; and Councilman Riki Hokama.