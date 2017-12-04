The Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce will host their December Membership dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Maui Ocean Center in Maʻalaea.

This month’s theme is Kalikimaka ma Lalo o ke Kai, meaning Christmas Under the Sea. The dinner will be held in the Open Ocean exhibit amongst beautiful sharks and rays.

“Maui Ocean Center is a long-time MNHCoC member,” said MHNCoC President Teri Freitas Gorman. “We thought it would be fun to celebrate Christmas there and enjoy the company of sharks and our other underwater friends.”

The evening will open with networking and passed pūpū followed by a buffet featuring beef medallions and mushroom with Merlot demi-glace; macadamia encrusted mahimahi with citrus beurre blanc; and garlic and herb roasted chicken; accompanied by a full complement of side dishes. The meal will conclude with a selection of holiday desserts and Kona coffee.

In lieu of a formal presentation, the December membership dinner will feature the music of Maui’s Ikaika Blackburn. Blackburn is a gifted ‘ukulele player and founding member of the Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning trio Nā Hoa. In 2015, Nā Hoa received a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Extended Play Album of the Year for Cha-Lang-A-Lang Christmas.

The cost is $80 for members and reservations must be paid in advance through PayPal at the website or by phone (808) 757-3045.

Due to venue capacity, attendance will be limited so early reservations are highly recommended.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RSVP deadline is Friday, Dec. 8, advance reservations are required; walk-ups will be turned away.