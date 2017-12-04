The Maui Police Department’s OUI Task Force conducted an intoxication checkpoint with students from Baldwin High School’s Student’s Against Destructive Decisions and Peer Education Program in Kīhei on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Members of Baldwin High School’s SADD and PEP programs have teamed up with MPD for the last three years to spread awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.

Students could be seen sign waving and peering into cars looking to see if drivers were intoxicated.

“We’re doing this because SADD represents Students Against Destructive Decisions, so we’re advocates against drunk driving,” said Princess Taganap, 17, Vice President of the Baldwin High School SADD program. “I like seeing my classmates sign waving and advocating for something that’s important and safe.”

“By having them out here supporting us, we’re helping educate them about the dangers of impaired driving and they’re helping us educate the public about the dangers of impaired driving,” said Sgt. Nick Krau, MPD Traffic Section, DUI Task Force. “It’s great to have them out here supporting us,” he added.