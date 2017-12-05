The Hawaiʻi Pacific Export Council and the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism announced it will host the 2018 HiSTEP Export Program with a series of seminars and one-on-one sessions.

HPEC, DBEDT and some of Hawaiʻi’s successful small businesses have streamlined the most important and practical knowledge from a wide range of experts and will educate Hawaiʻi’s small businesses on how to grow and succeed globally.

One member said that recently a Hawaii Island candy company didn’t properly fill out their customs forms for exporting to Japan. Instead of getting their goods out, the candy sat on a dock and melted. In this program, experts will teach businesses how to avoid such costly mistakes in a way that’s easy to absorb and based on real experiences.

The HiSTEP Kick-Off includes a series of free seminars – on each of the main islands.

2018 Hi-STEP Seminar Kick-Off:

Dec 5 – Kauaʻi

Dec 6 – Oʻahu

Dec 7 – Hawaiʻi Island (Kona & Hilo)

Dec 8 – Maui

HPEC and DBEDT are welcoming companies from all industries that are seeking to export products and services, including architecture and software and tech companies. Experts will be on-hand explaining many different areas and specifics covered by the Hi-STEP program and offering opportunities for one-on-one training sessions.

The HiSTEP program has three key components:

Export Readiness Program – training and mentoring

Company Assistance – awards up to $7,500

Hawaiʻi Pavilions – support at major trade shows

In September, HPEC was awarded the prestigious 2017 District Export Council of the Year Award in Washington, D.C (beating 63 others). It was the first time Hawaiʻi won the award.