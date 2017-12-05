Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Wind Advisory: In effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday for north-northeast winds from 20 to 35 mph with gusts over 50 mph. Winds will be strongest over ridge tops and through mountain gaps as well as leeward slopes of the islands.

Gale Warning: From 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Tuesday for northeast winds up to 40 knots and seas from 8 to 13 feet.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of Maui and Molokai through 6 p.m. Tuesday. And, for north facing shores of Molokai and Maui.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Wednesday for northeast winds up to 35 knots and seas from 9 to 14 feet.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

ADVERTISEMENT

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be overhead to double overhead today.

West: Wave heights are expected to be around knee/waist high today out of the south. Spots catching the northwest wrap will be bigger depending on the exposure to the swell.

South: Surf heights expected around knee/waist high today.

Our new north-northwest swell is filling in and building through the work week. Advisory level surf is happening and may have to be expanded to include the west sides of some islands on Tuesday. This series of swells is forecast to trend down Thursday night and Friday.

A new north-northwest is expected to build Saturday.

The combo of north swell, north winds, high tides and beach erosion could lead to coastal flooding. Keep that in mind as you plan your day.

A northeast reinforcement is forecast to keep wave heights elevated through the first part of the work week.

A small south swell is forecast to fill in midweek.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**