December 05, 2017 Weather ForecastDecember 5, 2017, 11:00 PM HST (Updated December 5, 2017, 11:00 PM) · 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
West Side
Today: Clear, with a low around 61. North wind around 10 mph.
Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
South Side
Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
North Shore
Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East northeast wind around 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Central Maui
Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. East wind around 6 mph.
Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
East Maui
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lanai City
Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.
Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Synopsis
Strong northerly winds will rapidly diminish overnight and Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure approaches the islands. The ridge will settle over the islands by Wednesday night, and remain through Friday, leading to light winds, cool weather, and only a slight chance of a light sprinkle. Another cold front is expected on Saturday, bringing a brief period of showers, increasing winds, and a reinforcing shot of cool dry air. Winds will diminish Sunday and Monday as mostly dry weather persists.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov