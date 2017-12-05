High Surf Warning issued December 05 at 3:43PM HST until December 06 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Clear, with a low around 61. North wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

North Shore

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. East wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

East Maui

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Synopsis

Strong northerly winds will rapidly diminish overnight and Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure approaches the islands. The ridge will settle over the islands by Wednesday night, and remain through Friday, leading to light winds, cool weather, and only a slight chance of a light sprinkle. Another cold front is expected on Saturday, bringing a brief period of showers, increasing winds, and a reinforcing shot of cool dry air. Winds will diminish Sunday and Monday as mostly dry weather persists.

