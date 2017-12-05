AD
December 05, 2017 Weather Forecast

December 5, 2017, 7:21 AM HST (Updated December 5, 2017, 7:21 AM) · 0 Comments
Photo Credit: Asa Ellison

High Wind Warning issued December 05 at 5:15AM HST until December 05 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    West Side

    Today: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with a north northeast wind around 37 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Very windy, with a northeast wind 26 to 36 mph decreasing to 16 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

    Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

    South Side

    Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a north wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Windy, with a north northeast wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

    Tomorrow: Isolated showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    North Shore

    Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

    Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

    Central Maui

    Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Very windy, with a north northeast wind 28 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

    Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

    Upcountry

    Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

    Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 69. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

    East Maui

    Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a north northwest wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with a north northeast wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Lanai City

    Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. Very windy, with a northeast wind 33 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

    Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. North wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Kaunakakai

    Today: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a north northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

    Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

    Image: NOAA

    Synopsis

    The morning package has been updated to include a high wind warning for the Haleakala Summit and a wind advisory for the Big Island Summits based on the latest observations and trends.

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov
