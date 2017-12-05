The fourth annual Holiday Tree Lighting at the MauiWine estate in ʻUlupalakua will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The community, families and friends are invited to celebrate the holidays in the cool, crisp and frosty air surrounded by lush vegetation, ranch animals and 100-year-old giant towering trees.

The event will feature free activities to enjoy including:

Blessing and lighting of the holiday tree

Holiday movie under the stars

Santa Claus’ arrival, family and keiki photos with Santa in front of holiday tree

Crafts, games and activities for keiki

Live music by Haʻikū Hillbilly’s

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. with lighting of the holiday tree after sunset followed by the movie under the stars. The movie will be showcased under the 80-foot colossal camphor tree; visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and low-back lawn chairs.

Admission is free but attendees are asked to bring a can of non-perishable food as a donation to the Maui Food Bank.

Food will also be available for sale. The wine garden in the Old Jail yard will be open for winemaker tastings, tickets are available online for $20 per person and $10 for MauiWine Wine Club members.

The winery is located at 14815 Piʻilani Highway in Kula on ʻUlupalakua Ranch.

For more information about the annual Holiday Tree Lighting event, to purchase tickets or to schedule private tasting, click here or call 808-878-6058.