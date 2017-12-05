A joint informational briefing on suicide prevention will be held at the State Capitol at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

The House Committee on Health and Human Services, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Consumer Protection and Health, and the Senate Committee on Human Services will hold the briefing.

In Hawaiʻi, suicide is the leading cause of fatal injury death. Reports show that one person dies by suicide every two days in Hawaiʻi.

In response to this public health issue, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature introduced and passed House Concurrent Resolution 66 during the 2016 Legislative Session. HCR 66 requested that the Prevent Suicide Hawaiʻi Taskforce recommend a strategic plan to reduce suicides in Hawaiʻi by at least 25% by the year 2025 (adapted from the national campaign, “20% by 2025”).

The PSHTF is a statewide network of public, private, government, and community partners that collaborates around suicide prevention, intervention, and postvention in Hawaiʻi.

The purpose of the briefing will be to allow the PSHTF’s strategic planning committee, a temporary group formed in response to HCR 66, to present its preliminary recommendations to the Legislature.

In addition, updated information, data, and resources regarding suicide prevention and intervention to grieving families in Hawaiʻi will be provided.

Some of the taskforce recommendations and proposals may become bills and resolutions introduced in the upcoming 2018 Legislative session.

If you or someone you know needs help, do not hesitate to reach out:

· Crisis Line of Hawaiʻi – 832-3100 (Oʻahu) or 1-800-753-6879 (Neighbor Islands)

· National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

· Crisis Text Line – text “ALOHA” to 741-741

Olelo will broadcast the hearing live on Channel 54.

No public testimony will be accepted.