Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. is the recipient of a $20,000 Hawaiʻi Community Foundation Flex Grant. Half of the award is from HCF General Funds and the other $10,000 is from the Omidyar ʻOhana Fund.

MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe said, “This type of grant award is invaluable as it provides flexibility to use the grant to cover unfunded administrative costs, program expenses or small capital expenses. These funds allow MEO to focus on the important work of helping low income people become stable and achieve economic security. We are grateful for the support of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and Omidyar ʻOhana.”

Hawaiʻi Community Foundation Flex Grants are awarded to high-performing nonprofits across the state that exemplify best practices of high performance.