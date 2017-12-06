High Surf Warning issued December 06 at 3:30PM HST until December 07 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tomorrow: Clear, with a low around 59. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tomorrow: Clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

North Shore

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the evening.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

East Maui

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the evening.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Synopsis

Light winds and cool, dry weather will prevail into Thursday with a ridge of high pressure over the islands. A front stalling north of the islands Thursday night and Friday will bring a slight increase in mainly windward showers as light winds continue. Another cold front is expected on Saturday, bringing a brief period of showers, increasing winds, and a reinforcing shot of cool, dry air. Winds will diminish Sunday and Monday as mostly dry weather persists.

