High Surf Warning issued December 06 at 3:44AM HST until December 06 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning.

South Side

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the evening.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning.

Synopsis

Light winds and cool, dry weather will prevail into Thursday as a ridge of high pressure moves over the islands later today. A front stalling north of the islands Thursday night and Friday will bring a slight increase in mainly windward showers as light winds continue. Another cold front is expected on Saturday, bringing a brief period of showers, increasing winds, and a reinforcing shot of cool, dry air. Winds will diminish Sunday and Monday as mostly dry weather persists.

