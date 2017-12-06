Maui Police Issue “Stranger Danger” Safety TipsDecember 6, 2017, 10:03 AM HST (Updated December 6, 2017, 10:03 AM) · 0 Comments
Maui police today issued a list of “Stranger Danger” safety tips for parents and children to consider after police responded to an attempted kidnapping incident involving two intermediate school students earlier this year.
Police say that on Sept. 19, 2017, two Lokelani Intermediate School students were walking to a bus stop in Kīhei when they were approached by two adult males who tried to get the students to go with them in a vehicle. The male individuals were eventually caught and arrested.
Below is the list of tips provided by Maui police:
- Teach children to make sure to get permission from parents or guardians before going anywhere;
- Children should be taught to be aware of their surroundings;
- Inform children that it’s okay to say “no” and get away as quickly as possible if someone does or says something that makes them feel uncomfortable and to report the incident to a trusted adult;
- Talk to children and let them know who the trusted adults are in their lives;
- If possible, children should use the buddy system when playing or going somewhere;
- Abductors often deceive children into being compliant and going with them by offering incentives such as pets, candy and toys;
- Teach your children to inform you right away if they are approached by a stranger who offers them something or pays special interest in them;
- Role play with your children and regulary discuss different scenarios with them.