The Robert E. Black Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation is providing Maui Preparatory Academy with $45,000 in flexible funding for the 2017/2018 academic year.

This is the fourth year in a row the group has funded Maui Prep. The funding supports the school’s efforts to expand student access to Maui Prep and to deepen the school’s commitment to 21st century learning and college preparation.

The efforts include offering alternative transportation to students that expand the school’s geographic reach, tuition restructuring, and enrollment flexibility for the lower school.

Maui Prep’s commitment to meeting student demand and interests will lead to changes in course offerings and scheduling that include new and enhanced STEAM programs, extending the instructional calendar to provide for after-school, semester abroad, and summer options, and cultivating hybrid online learning opportunities that expand the school’s course options.

Maui Prep is also generating a new strategic plan for the next five years that will help the school maintain both its focus and flexibility in responding to the ever-changing world for which its students prepare.

According to data, Maui Prep is among the most culturally, ethnically, and socio-economically diverse student populations on Maui: 29% of Maui Prep’s families earn below the State’s median income level, and over 40% of Maui Prep students receive tuition aid. However, each year 100% of Maui Prep’s graduates apply to and are accepted into four-year colleges and universities, and qualify for well over a million dollars in both merit and need-based awards.