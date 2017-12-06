Rock legend and singer-songwriter Jackson Browne and his band will perform live at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.

Browne has written and performed some of the most literate and moving songs in popular music and has defined a genre of songwriting.

He has sold over 18 million albums and he has written and recorded such popular favorites as “These Days”, “The Pretender”, “Running on Empty”, “Lawyers in Love”, “Doctor My Eyes”, “Take It Easy”, “For a Rocker”, and “Somebody’s Baby”.

Browne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2007.

Tickets go on sale to MACC members on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. and to the general public on Friday, Dec. 8.

Accompanying Jackson on the tour are longtime band mates Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (Drums), Val McCallum (guitar), Alethea Mills (Vocals), Chavonne Stewart (vocals), Jeff Young (keyboards), and the acclaimed multi instrumentalist Greg Leisz (guitar, lap steel, pedal steel).

Except for a brief period in NYC in the late 1960s, Browne has always lived in Southern California. His debut album came out on David Geffen’s Asylum Records in 1972. Since then, he has released fourteen studio albums and four collections of live performances. His most recent studio album, “Standing In The Breach,” is a collection of ten songs, at turns deeply personal and political, exploring love, hope, and defiance in the face of the advancing uncertainties of modern life.

Browne is known for his advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights, and arts education. He’s a co-founder of the groups Musicians United for Safe Energy and Nukefree.org and a member of the Ocean advocacy group, Ocean Elders.

Tickets are available for $49, $59, $89, $125 and a limited amount of $150 premium seats, plus applicable fees.

Ticket benefits for members start at the Ō‘hia level and above and ticket limits apply.

MACC members receive a 10% discount.

For tickets call or visit the MACC Box Office, call 808-242-SHOW or buy tickets online.

A limited number of Guacamole Fund benefit charity tickets are available as well. Details can be found here.

The Guacamole Fund is a non-profit organization that supports organizations worldwide that promote safe, alternative non-nuclear energy.