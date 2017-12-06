The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, together with the Maui County Emergency Management Agency, will conduct siren tests at the following Molokaʻi locations and times.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 to Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kalamaula, Kaunakakai

Kamiloloa, Kaunakakai

One Aliʻi Park, Kaunakakai

Kamalō, Kaunakakai

Pāpōhaku Beach Park, Maunaloa

These sirens were installed as part of the Statewide Siren Modernization Project.

Residents nearby may hear the siren sound with different tones in 30-second to 3-minute intervals during the identified time frame. Testing will also include short blasts known as “burps.”

During the tests, Emergency Management Officials and Technicians will be checking the functionality of the siren.

Questions regarding this test should be directed to the Maui County Emergency Management Agency (808) 270-7285.