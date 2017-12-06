Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Warning: North facing shores of the Maui and Molokai through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of the Maui and Molokai through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Wednesday for northeast winds up to 25 knots and seas from 7 to 10 feet.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

ADVERTISEMENT

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be overhead to double overhead today. Standout spots could get up to triple overhead or more as the swell peaks.

West: Wave heights are expected to be around knee/waist high today out of the south. Tummy / chest high waves are possible from the northwest wrap.

South: Surf heights expected around knee/waist high today.

Our current north-northwest swell is forecast to peak Wednesday morning and to trend down Thursday and Friday.

A new north-northwest is expected to build Saturday.

The combo of north swell, north winds, high tides and beach erosion could lead to coastal flooding. Keep that in mind as you plan your day.

A northeast reinforcement is forecast to keep wave heights elevated.

A small south swell is forecast to fill in midweek.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**