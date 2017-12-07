The Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational will hold its annual paint-off featuring 25 of Hawai‘i and the US Mainland’s finest outdoor painters creating original works of art from Feb. 17–25 in Lahaina.

The event will include “paint-offs,” workshops, lectures, and exhibitions of artists’ work honoring Maui and its culture for the general public.

“It’s riveting,” says Margaret Ellman from Kansas City. “I travel to Maui every February to volunteer. My primary tasks are to help create event signage, handle gala logistics, process artists’ commissions and analyze sales. I am a collector too, and I love meeting all the artists,” she added.

The Pioneer Inn will sponsor the Kick-Off Paint-Out at Lahaina Harbor, an award reception for a youth paint-out at Campbell Park, a public art lecture, “Artists of Influence” by Jean Stern of the Irvine Museum Collection UCI, and a mini painting silent auction.

Montage Kapalua Bay will host an artist orientation meeting and an “Afternoon Paint Out” that will be open to the public.

“In addition to our wonderful volunteers, West Maui families generously provide housing accommodations for 20 mainland artists during Presidents’ Week—fabulous support for our event,” said Lois Reiswig, president of Maui Arts League.

Royal Lahaina Resort will host a banquet award ceremony “Art to Heart.” The event will feature over 125 freshly-painted Maui scenes. The public exhibit and art sale continue the entire weekend, with fresh paintings each day.