The Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi will host a series of blood drives in December on Maui.

Donors must be in good health, 18 years of age or older or 16 with the consent of a parent or legal guardian, weigh 110 pounds or more and bring a photo ID with date and birth.

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi says they see a lower donor turnout during the holidays. To show appreciation, donors who give blood from Dec. 9, 2017 through Jan. 7, 2018, will be entered to win HawaiianMiles with weekly 15,000 miles giveaway and a grand prize of 80,000 miles. Official rules can be found here. BBH.org.

Blood Drives in December on Maui will be held at:

Dec. 18, 2017 at Cameron Center Auditorium from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Dec. 19, 2017 at Cameron Center Auditorium from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 20, 2017 at Cameron Center Auditorium from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 21, 2017 at Cameron Center Auditorium from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 22, 2017 at Cameron Center Auditorium from 7:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

BBH recommends the following before donating:

Drink 8-10 glasses of water

Get adequate rest

Eat a hearty meal

Include iron-rich foods in your diet

Know the countries where you’ve traveled and when you visited them

Know your medical conditions. Additionally, know the medications and amounts you’re taking

To schedule an appointment or get more information, call (808) 848-4770 or visit BBH.org.