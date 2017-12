Maui police responded to 18 burglaries, 15 vehicle thefts and 31 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Nov. 26 – Dec. 2, 2017.

Burglaries increased 12.5% from the week before when 16 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts remained the same from the week before when 15 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins increased 63% from the week before when 19 incidents were reported.

Of the 15 vehicle thefts, six have since been recovered.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

18 Burglaries

Kahului

Sunday, Nov. 26, 8:58 p.m.: 600 block of Kunu Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 9:57 a.m.: 111 Hāna Hwy at Midway Center, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Friday, Dec. 1, 7:28 a.m.: 781 Ho‘okele St, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wailuku

Sunday, Nov. 26, 10:44 p.m.: 400 block of Lipo Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Monday, Nov. 27, 3:03 p.m.: 400 block of Kilika Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Nov. 30, 4:24 p.m.: 100 block of Ho‘owaiwai Loop, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Pā‘ia

Monday, Nov. 27, 7:24 a.m.: 519 Baldwin Ave at Doris Todd School, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Kīhei

Monday, Nov. 27, 10:19 a.m.: 200 block of Moi Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Monday, Nov. 27, 1:21 p.m.: 300 Ohukai Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Ha‘ikū

Monday, Nov. 27, 3:32 p.m.: 2100 block Kaupakalua Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 12:56 p.m.: 1300 block W Kuiaha Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 12:41 p.m.: 700 block of Ha‘ikū Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Māʻalaea

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 4:12 p.m.: 100 block of Hauoli St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Makawao

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 7:55 p.m.: 0-100 block of Olinda Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Thursday, Nov. 30, 3:54 p.m.: 600 block of Loulu Way, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Dec. 2, 6:07 a.m.: 3617 Baldwin Ave at Sip Me, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Kaunakakai

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 12:14 p.m.: 100 block of Beach Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wailea

Friday, Dec. 1, 12:17 p.m.: 3300 block of Wailea Alanui Dr, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

15 Vehicle Thefts

Wailuku

Monday, Nov. 27, 10:13 a.m.: 400 block of Lipo Pl, MKN352, 1998 Jeep Wrangler, Green – RECOVERED

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2 p.m.: 2500 block of Mokuhau Rd about 100 yards past residence along roadway, GMC 2.5 ton flat bed – RECOVERED Wednesday, Nov. 29, 11:25 a.m.: 2061 Vineyard St at Wailuku Municipal Lot, LHE731, 1994 Honda Accord, Black

Kahului

Monday, Nov. 27, 1:01 p.m.: 197 Kalepa Pl at Frito’s Lay parking lot, MHM650, 2001 Dodge RAM 1500, White – RECOVERED

Ha‘ikū

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 5:34 p.m.: 1100 block of Kokomo Rd, 513MVS, 2015 KTM Motorcycle, Orange/White – RECOVERED

Lahaina

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 12:35 p.m.: 675 Wharf St at Lahaina Harbor, LGM598, 1966 Chevrolet Pickup, Blue – RECOVERED

Friday, Dec. 1, 7:22 a.m.: 200 block of Front St, 762MVE, 2001 Suzuki Motorcycle, Yellow

Kīhei

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 9:39 a.m.: 200 block of Kaihoi St, MRF43, 2000 Honda Civic, Green

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 10:03 a.m.: 0-100 block of Walaka St at Maui View Apartments parking south west end of parking lot, 681MVP, 2013 Honda Motorcycle, Red/White

Thursday, Nov. 30, 6:55 p.m.: 2700 S Kīhei Rd, M00900, 2015 SYM USA Moped, White/Black

Thursday, Nov. 30, 12:54 p.m.: 0-100 bock of Ehiku Loop, M01410, 2016 Daixi Moped, White

Friday, Dec. 1, 10:27 a.m.: 300 block of Hoalike St, MAC062, 1994 Honda Prelude, Black

Friday, Dec. 1, 1:38 p.m.: 100 block of Manino Circle, M01341, 2016 Daixi Moped, Red

Pā‘ia

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 12:57 p.m.: 19 Hāna Hwy at Pā‘ia Bay Park, 891MVJ, 2001 Honda Motorcycle, Blue

Pukalani

Saturday, Dec. 2, 7:49 p.m.: Leiohu Circle/Leiohu St, 958HNU, 1982 Yamaha Motorcycle, Black/Green – RECOVERED

31 Vehicle Break-Ins

Ha‘ikū

Sunday, Nov. 26, 1:56 p.m.: Hāna Hwy/ Kaihuki St on Pā‘ia bound shoulder of Hāna Hwy, 1996 Toyota Camry, White

Kahului

Sunday, Nov. 26, 8:12 p.m.: 110 Pu‘unene Ave at Shell Aloha, 2011 Nissan Maxima, White

Monday, Nov. 27, 5:03 p.m.: 275 Ka‘ahumanu Ave at QKC, 2016 Jeep Cherokee, White

Monday, Nov. 27, 9:53 p.m.: 150 Hāna Hwy at 24 Hour Fitness, 2017 Chevrolet Colorado, Green

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 9:04 p.m.: 275 Ka‘ahumanu Ave at QKC, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Black

Friday, Dec. 1, 9:25 p.m.: 355 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, 2016 Nissan Rogue, White

Saturday, Dec. 2, 9:53 p.m.: 275 Ka‘ahumanu Ave at QKC, 1994 Toyota Tacoma, Maroon

Saturday, Dec. 2, 10:51 p.m.: 100 Ho‘okele St at Target, 1999 Ford Ranger, White

Lahaina

Sunday, Nov. 26, 3:31 p.m.: 263 Lahainaluna Rd at Shell Lahainaluna, 2015 Nissan Sentra, Blue

Monday, Nov. 27, 10:49 a.m.: 1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Safeway Parking Lot, 1997 Toyota Corolla, White

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 7:27 p.m.: Front St/Prison St parking lot, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, Silver

Thursday, Nov. 30, 12:40 p.m.: 150 Lahainaluna Rd, 2010 Kia Spectra, Silver

Kapalua

Monday, Nov. 27, 7:27 a.m.: Honoapi‘ilani Hwy/Office Rd and Kapalua Golf Academy office, 2013 Golf Cart, White

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2:15 p.m.: Nākālele Point, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Black

Pā‘ia

Monday, Nov. 27, 4:56 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pā‘ia Municipal Lot, 2014 Ford Mustang, Black

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 9:41 a.m.: 142 Hāna Hwy at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, 2017 Hyundai Sonata, Silver

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 8:27 a.m.: 65 Puna Rd at Pā‘ia Youth Center, 1998 Ford Ranger, White

Thursday, Nov. 30, 10:24 p.m.: 71 Baldwin Ave at Moana Cafe, 2017 Mazda CX-3, Red

Nāpili

Monday, Nov. 27, 7:29 a.m.: 4095 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd at Noelani Condominium resort North parking lot, 2015 Jeep Wrangler, Gray

Kīhei

Monday, Nov. 27, 10:54 a.m.: 1700 Mokehana Pl, 2009 Honda CR-V, Gray

Thursday, Nov. 30, 6:32 p.m.: 145 N. Kīhei Rd at Sugar Beach Resort, 2016 Nissan Versa, Gray

Wailuku

Monday, Nov. 27, 7:28 a.m.: 500 block of Waiale Rd, 2007 Ford F-150, White

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 3:54 p.m.: 201 Kanaloa Ave at War Memorial Football Stadium, 1998 Acura RL, White

Olowalu

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 5:17 p.m.: Honoapiilani Hwy at Mile Post 14, 2005 Ford E-350, White

Spreckelsville

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 9:25 a.m.: Kealakai Pl at Baby Beach, 2016 Ford Focus, Red

Mākena

Thursday, Nov. 30, 12:30 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach First Entrance, 2015 Mazda 3, White

Makawao

Thursday, Nov. 30, 4:59 a.m.: 3200 Baldwin Ave, 2017 Jeep Compass, White

Saturday, Dec. 2, 6:46 a.m.: 1100 block Pi‘iholo Rd, 2015 Subaru Forester, Beige

Māʻalaea