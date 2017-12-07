Maui police have launched a second degree attempted murder investigation following a stabbing reported in Olowalu on Wednesday night, Dec. 6, 2017.

The incident was reported at around 10:50 p.m. when police were dispatched to the shoreline area of Honoapiʻilani Highway near the Olowalu Recycling and Refuse Center.

Police say two male individuals had gotten into a fight and one male allegedly stabbed the other. The suspect then got into his vehicle and fled the area prior to police arrival, according to department reports.

The victim, a 45 year old Lahaina man, was transported to the hospital emergency room in serious condition where he was treated for his injuries.

Police say the investigation is on-going.