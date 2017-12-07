Pearl Harbor Remembrance: “A Day That Forever Changed Hawai‘i”December 7, 2017, 12:56 PM HST (Updated December 7, 2017, 12:56 PM) · 0 Comments
Representative Tulsi Gabbard today spoke on the House floor in remembrance of the 76th Anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor.
In her address she said the following (see video below):
“My heart is in Hawai‘i today as we commemorate the 76th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor, a day that forever changed Hawai‘i and our country. We remember those who paid the ultimate price on that fateful day, and the millions of Americans who answered the call to serve in the months and years that followed, including two of our former US Senators, Inouye and Akaka.
“We remember the famed “Go for Broke” 442nd Infantry Regiment and other Nisei-only units, made up of young men, who despite seeing their friends and family members being sent off into internment camps, still stood up and volunteered to serve — putting their lives on the line for this country. They served bravely, sacrificed greatly, and became the most highly decorated unit in all of the U.S. Army’s history. We must never forget what happened at Pearl Harbor, the lessons learned, and the sacrifices of those who served. There is no question that the stories of the greatest generation will live on forever in the hearts of a grateful nation.”