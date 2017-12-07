National Geographic | Fine Art Galleries Maui and Whale Trust will host a special evening event with National Geographic Fine Arts photographer Flip Nicklin on Friday, Dec. 15, from 5-7 p.m.

Nicklin will present “Searching for Unicorns,” featuring stories of unexpected discoveries along the photographic journey at the National Geographic | Fine Art Gallery Maui.

Nicklin is a world-renowned underwater photographer who has spent his 30-year career specializing in the photography of marine mammals, especially whales and dolphins.

Through 20 National Geographic articles from 1982 to the present, he has worked closely with top whale researchers from around the world. He has assisted on studies of humpback whales in Hawaii since the 1980s, and lives in Maui for a portion of each year.

In 2012, Flip was bestowed one of the highest honors by The North American Nature Photography Association by being named Outstanding Photographer of the Year.

Attendees will enjoy a featured selection of cheese, local chocolate, and wine pairings along with live music by Slack Key Guitarist and Hawaiian Vocalist, Kevin Brown. A live and silent auction will feature exclusive Flip Nicklin photographs and experiences.

Each attendee will also receive a $500 Gift Certificate from National Geographic | Fine Art Galleries.

Tickets are $125 suggested donation per person, tax deductible as allowable by law.

Funds raised at the event will help support critical whale research, education and conservation efforts in Hawaiʻi

Donate online for ticket purchases or call 808-572- 5700.