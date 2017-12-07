Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Warning: North facing shores of the Maui and Molokai through 6 p.m. Thursday.

High Surf Advisory: West facing shores of Molokai through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Thursday for seas from 8 to 13 feet.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

ADVERTISEMENT

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be well overhead with many spots completely washed out today. Standout spots could get up to double to triple overhead on the sets.

West: Wave heights are expected to be around knee/waist high today with tummy / chest high waves on the sets at the best breaks. Spots catching the northwest wrap will be bigger.

South: Wave heights are expected to be around knee/waist high today with tummy / chest high waves on the sets at the best breaks.

Our current north-northwest swell has peaked and is slowly trending down Thursday and Friday. Warning and advisory level surf is still expected Thursday.

The combo of north swell, north winds, high tides and beach erosion could lead to coastal flooding. Keep that in mind as you plan your day.

A reinforcement is due in late Thursday and a new north-northwest is expected to build Saturday night.

Surf on east-facing shores continue to ease.

A small south swell is currently impacting some southern shores and expected to drop over the weekend.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**