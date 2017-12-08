Beginning December 14, Auntie’s Kitchen at The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas will be offering 12 pau hana specials leading up to Christmas Day.

The 12 Day of Pau Hana will feature a different dish and beer or holiday cocktail pairing for $12 from 4 to 9 p.m., in addition to its regular menu.

Auntie’s Kitchen highlights the melting pot of flavors and cuisine that make up Hawaiʻi’s local culinary culture. “The 12 Days of Pau Hana” menu will include spirited versions of classic island dishes, such as Festive Day After Fried Rice: made with roast turkey, prime rib, roasted veggies, cranberry sauce and a deviled egg; and Rockin’ Around the Musubi: a tree-like tower of mini Spam musubis garnished with dynamite sauce, tobiko and green onions. More traditional plates include chicken katsu, sashimi bowl, dry mein with pork char siu, and more. Holiday cocktails include the Mistletoe Mule, Eggnog Mai Tai and locally brewed draft beers.

“Auntie’s Kitchen is all about local comfort food and enjoying a time well spent with good company,” said Brandon Maeda, director of food and beverage at The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas. “The holidays are always a busy time, and what better way to celebrate the end of a long day, whether hard at work, or entertaining family and friends, than to get together and talk story at pau hana time with a delicious appetizer or dish in one hand and a satisfying beverage in the other at an unbeatable price.”

Auntie’s Kitchen is open daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with breakfast served until 10:30 a.m. and happy hour offered daily 3–5 p.m. (excluding holidays and special events). Guests can enjoy live music Monday and Friday from 4–7 p.m. (schedule subject to change). Self-parking is complimentary.

For more information or to make a reservation, click here.