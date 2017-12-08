December 08, 2017 Weather ForecastDecember 8, 2017, 6:03 AM HST (Updated December 8, 2017, 6:03 AM) · 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind around 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
North Shore
Today: Isolated showers between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Upcountry
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind.
East Maui
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Synopsis
A ridge of high pressure will keep winds light over the islands through Saturday. Most areas will be rain-free, but clouds, and possibly a few showers, will focus over island interiors during the afternoons today and Saturday. A weak cold front will reach Kauai late Saturday and stall across the central islands Sunday before washing out. Yet another front will move down the chain early next week.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov