High Surf Advisory issued December 08 at 3:11AM HST until December 08 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind around 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind.

East Maui

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Synopsis

A ridge of high pressure will keep winds light over the islands through Saturday. Most areas will be rain-free, but clouds, and possibly a few showers, will focus over island interiors during the afternoons today and Saturday. A weak cold front will reach Kauai late Saturday and stall across the central islands Sunday before washing out. Yet another front will move down the chain early next week.

