“Island Ranching” is the theme of the full-color 2018 calendar produced by the Department of Land and Natural Resources divisions of State Historic Preservation and Boating and Ocean Recreation, with the Hawai‘i Heritage Center.

In selecting the theme, DLNR representatives said the industry has played an impactful role in the evolving history of Hawaiʻi’s economy, industry, transportation, environment, culture and fashion.

DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said, “For more than 30 years the State Historic Preservation calendar has showcased the rich cultural and architectural history of Hawai‘i. DLNR and the Hawai‘i Heritage Center are deeply grateful for the continued support of the following corporate sponsors to share our outstanding treasures with the community,” she said.

The list of sponsors include the likes of: Alexander & Baldwin; Cultural Surveys Hawai‘i, Inc.; Division of Boating & Ocean Recreation; Fung Associates, Inc.; Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc.; INPAC Realty Inc.; Larry and Beatrice Ching Foundation; Edward Nakamura Jr.; and Wallace Theaters Management Corporation.

The calendar is designed by Viki Nasu Design Group with photography by Ric Noyle.

History of early ranching in Hawai‘i:

(as detailed by DLNR)