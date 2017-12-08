The 79-foot Pacific Paradise vessel was successfully removed from the reef off Kaimana Beach on Oʻahu on Thursday, nearly two months after if became grounded.

Responders were working yesterday to sink the fishing vessel in nearly 1,800 feet of water at an EPA-approved disposal site located 13 miles south of Oʻahu in federal waters.

The Coast Guard continues an investigation into the cause of the grounding, while state crews work to assess any damage and facilitate the next step in mitigating impacts and rehabilitating the reef.

A team of six divers from the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources responded on Thursday to survey the site off Kaimana beach following removal, but poor visibility due to stirred up sediment and currents prevented any possibility for the team to photograph or measure the grounding site. They plan to return to finish the survey next week, weather permitting.

Now that the vessel is removed, the area will be cleaned by salvage crews to remove any man-made materials.