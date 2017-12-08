Kamehameha Schools today issued an apology to victims of Dr. Robert Browne, Chief of Psychiatry at St. Francis Hospital–the man at the center of a sex abuse scandal for alleged incidents between 1962 and 1984.

In the apology letter, issued by Kamehameha Schools CEO Jack Wong, leaders at the institution apologized to victims and their families saying more is expected of the school.

The letter further stated that, “after abuses were reported, not nearly enough was done.”

Wong said the school will not allow incidents of abuse to go unnoticed, unreported, or unaddressed, and is “working tirelessly to make amends.”

The message from Wong, was addressed to the Kamehameha Schools ʻohana and the full text of the letter is included in its entirety below: