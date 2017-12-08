The second annual Aloha Lahaina Christmas parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at 10 a.m. on Front Street.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Papalaua Street and Front Street and will proceed south down Front Street, concluding at Banyan Tree Park. The parade will consist of Maui Fire Department, Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa, Senior Pastor Laki Kaahumanu as Hawaiian Santa Claus, The Lahainaluna High School Marching Band, Rotary Club of Lahaina vehicle/float and Elvis (Darren Lee), as well as other dignitaries.

The event will also feature decorated motorcycles, classic cars as well as other Christmas characters.

Front Street will be closed from the Baker Street corner to Prison Street from 9:30 a.m. until the parade ends which is estimated to be no later than noon.

This year’s parade will honor the Lahainaluna high school State Champion football, basketball and wrestling teams. There will also be fundraising for the Lahainaluna marching band for their performance in San Diego at the Holiday Bowl Parade on Dec. 28. To make a monetary donation click here.

Due to permit and liability restrictions, parade officials say walking in the parade or vehicle/float participation is limited to those authorized by the Church on the Go Inc. administration.

More information can be obtained by calling the Church Office at 808-661-7990 or email at pluta@maui.net.