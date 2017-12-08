Top Maui Headlines – December 08, 2017 Here are your top Maui headlines of the week with Kiaora Bohlool. Details: http://mauinow.com/?p=253650#MauiNow #MauiNowNews #MauiNowHeadlines Posted by MauiNow.com on Friday, December 8, 2017

Here are some of the stories around Maui County around the week of Dec. 4, 2017. Get the wrap-up in our video above.

Maui Fire Officials are warning Upcountry residents of a potential phone and door to door scam. Officials say that an individual or group claiming to be Maui Fire Department have been calling Kula and Pukalani residents offering a free home inspection of their smoke alarms. No reports of individuals making door to door contact have been made. Fire officials say they would never show up at your home unless you know they are coming. Learn more here.

A California man died on Monday, Dec. 4 after being pulled from waters at Pu‘u Keka‘a, also known as Black Rock in Kā‘anapali. Firefighters were on scene shortly before 1 p.m. and found bystanders performing CPR on a male victim. Fire and paramedic crews continued CPR on the man, however, despite all efforts the man could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene. Fire officials have since identified the man a 47-year-old visitor from Moorpark, California, who was snorkeling at the time. That story is here.

A 58-year-old Waiehu man was transported to the hospital in critical condition on Saturday after being pulled unresponsive from waters off of Papalaua Wayside Park in Ukumehame. The man was spearfishing offshore when something caused him to call out for help. Witnesses on the beach reported seeing the man waving his arms and responded by bringing the man to shore and initiating CPR. He was transported to the hospital shortly thereafter. Details are here.

U-Haul is revealing details of its reuse plan at the former Kmart store that is currently being transformed into the Company’s first full-service moving and self-storage facility in Maui. Future renovations will feature more than 1,000 indoor climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features and U-Haul Remote 24/7 access. By repurposing the old Kmart building, U-Haul prevented the use of 360 tons of metal manufacturing and transportation; avoided 5,730 tons of new concrete pours; kept 6,237 tons of construction and demolition debris out of landfills; and stopped 3,759,443 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere. See the full story here.

Hawaiian Airlines will launch daily non-stop service between San Diego International Airport and Maui’s Kahului Airport starting May 1 with new Airbus A321neo aircraft. The airline also announced the addition of four daily summer flights in 2018, including its first international seasonal service, between Narita and Honolulu.The new narrow-body aircraft on non-stop summer flights between San Francisco and Honolulu, and Oakland and Kona on the Island of Hawai‘i. To celebrate the new service between San Diego and Maui, travelers can book a special one way fare through December 11; see how in our article here.