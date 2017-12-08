Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: North and west facing shores of Molokai and the north shore of Maui through 6 p.m. Friday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Friday for winds up to 10 knots and seas from 6 to 11 feet.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be overhead to double overhead on the sets. Some standout spots could still get up to triple overhead.

West: Wave heights are expected to be around knee/waist high today with tummy / chest high waves on the sets at the best breaks. Spots catching the northwest wrap will be bigger.

South: Wave heights are expected to be around knee/waist high today with tummy / chest high waves on the sets at the best breaks.

Our current north-northwest swell is slowly trending down Friday. A new, large, north-northwest is expected to build Saturday night and Sunday producing warning level surf for most north facing shores and some west facing shores. This swell should begin to fade on Monday with an even larger north-northwest expected to fill in around the middle of the week.

Surf on east-facing shores continues to ease.

A small south swell is currently impacting some southern shores and expected to drop over the weekend.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

