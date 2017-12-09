There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

West Side

Today: Clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east northeast.

North Shore

Today: Clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Light south southwest wind.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

East Maui

Today: Clear, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Synopsis

A weak cold front will approach the state through the day Saturday, reach Kauai Saturday evening, then stall across the central islands Sunday before dissipating. A few showers along and ahead of this front will be possible Saturday through early Sunday. Drier and relatively cooler conditions will fill in across the state following the front Sunday through Monday. A stronger front will move southeastward down the island chain Tuesday and Wednesday, with breezy north winds filling in behind it on Thursday.

