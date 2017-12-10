Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov, 270-7855 or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column.

Dear Mayor Arakawa,

Q: I’m interested in applying for Section 8 housing assistance; where do I call?

A: Our Maui County Dept. of Housing and Human Concerns’ Housing Division is a good starting point, but currently, I’m told that the wait list of potential applicants is full and additional applications are not being accepted at this time. Notification will be advertised in the Maui News when the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program will be accepting new applications to the wait list. Please be sure to check for this posting. For more information, please call the County’s Section 8 Office at ph. 270-7351. The office is located at 35 Lunalilo Street, Ste. 102 in Wailuku next to the self-storage facility. For general information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/housing and click on “Housing Choice Voucher Section 8 Program” on the left.