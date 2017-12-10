Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Q: How does a member of the community register a complaint with Maui County for trash pile-ups on private property?

A: Here are three ways to report this type of problem that has been observed: 1) File a request for service using the mobile app COM CONNECT; 2) File a request for service at www.mauicounty.gov/rfs; or 3) Call the Department of Public Works at (808) 270-7845. All three methods are effective and are responded to in a timely manner.