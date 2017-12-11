The second annual Paddle for Keiki event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 17, at Kīhei Canoe Club.

The fundraising gift drive aims to help Maui County youth during the holiday season.

Every holiday season, motorcycle riders around the island join together to gather toys for Maui’s children in need. Ron Panzo, president of Street Bikers United and owner of Nalu’s South Shore Grill, and Timothy Lara, founder of Hawaiian Paddle Sports, thought about how to expand this event to the paddling community.

Event organizers say the idea for Paddle For Keiki was born out of marrying two other great events Panzo and Lara were already a part of: Toys For Tots Motorcycle Toy Run for Maui’s youth and Paddle For Hunger, a food drive for Maui Food Bank.

With Paddle For Keiki, participants will paddle “anything that floats” just like Paddle For Hunger, but instead donate toys for Maui’s youth.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register and bring an unwrapped toy for a child on Maui. Participants who make a minimum donation of $25 or bring an unwrapped toy for a child on Maui will receive a free Paddle For Hunger t-shirt or keepsake ornament and lunch at Nalu’s.

All toys and proceeds benefit Maui County children in need.

Check in will begin at 7 a.m. at Kīhei Canoe Club with races running from 8 to 9 a.m. Participants will then return at noon for the Paddle For Keiki Toy Parade which will feature Santa and an outrigger canoe full of toys head from Kīhei Canoe Club to Nalu’s at Azeka Shopping Center with a large motorcycle escort from Street Bikers United.

At 12:30 p.m. there will be an after party at Nalu’s with food and drink specials and live music. There will be free lunch for pre-registered guests who donate $25 or more or a gift of equal or greater value.

Participants can register online here.