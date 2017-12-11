A fundraising event for the Alakaʻi Youth Leadership Academy takes place on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Jersey Mike’s Subs, located at the Safeway Plaza at Maui Lani in Wailuku.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with Santa Claus scheduled for arrival and photos with keiki between 11 a.m and 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the event go to providing scholarships for our youth to attend the Alakaʻi Youth Leadership Academy, which is a six-day residential leadership event featuring international speakers and facilitators with a passion for helping to improve and transform the lives of youth.

For the last five years, the non-profit, Ignite A Life, has been taking students from Hawaiʻi off island to leadership events around the world. Next year, in order to serve more youth, they are hosting the Alakaʻi Youth Leadership Academy here on Maui. Vendors are donating proceeds from their business on Dec. 17, 2017 to raising money for scholarships for Hawaiʻi youth to attend this event.

During the event, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice are donating 20% of their proceeds; and Maui Spider Jump and Hawaiʻi Leaders Core are donating 100% of their proceeds.

The Alakaʻi Youth Leadership Academy will take place from June 18-24, 2018.