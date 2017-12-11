Work on water systems this week will affect water service in Pāʻia and Waiehu, according to announcements from project contractors.

Water Shutdown to Affect Parts of Pāʻia on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, Allegiance Excavation and the county Department of Water Supply will be performing work on the county’s water system in the area of Hikina and Hema places in Pāʻia.

A portion of homes in the Hikina Place area will have water shut off from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The shutdown will affect all water services off of Hikina and Hema places, according to the announcement.

Customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules.

For more information, contact Allegiance Excavation at 878-2663.

Water Shutdown to Affect Services Along L Waiehu Beach Rd, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, customers in the Lower Waiehu Beach Road area will have water shut off from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while work is performed on the county’s water system by Global Specialty Contractors.

The shutdown will affect all water services along Lower Waiehu Beach Road, including Alakai and Puʻuloa streets and Pakele and Kualoa places.

For more information, contact Global Specialty Contractors.

To report a water emergency, contact the Department of Water Supply’s 24-hour hotline at (808) 270-7633.