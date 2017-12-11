Due to insufficient manpower, the Lānaʻi Landfill will close at 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15 and 16, 2017.

County officials say the closures are necessary for the department to ensure safe operations and meet the minimum State Department of Health operating requirements of the county’s solid waste permit.

Officials with the Solid Waste Division apologized in advance for the inconvenience.