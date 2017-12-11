AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Lāna‘i Landfill Partial Closures: Dec. 15-16, 2017

December 11, 2017, 11:25 AM HST (Updated December 11, 2017, 11:25 AM) · 0 Comments
×

Lānaʻi Landfill, insufficient staffing. PC: file image.

Due to insufficient manpower, the Lānaʻi Landfill will close at 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15 and 16, 2017.

County officials say the closures are necessary for the department to ensure safe operations and meet the minimum State Department of Health operating requirements of the county’s solid waste permit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials with the Solid Waste Division apologized in advance for the inconvenience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments