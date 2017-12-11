Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Warning: Through 6 a.m. Monday for north and west shores of Molokai and north shores of Maui.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Monday for high seas.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be double to triple overhead today with bigger sets for select reefs early in the day. Swell decreasing through the day.

West: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today. Spots catching the northwest wrap will be bigger.

South: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

Our current north-northwest swell peaked yesterday and elevated surf will continue for most north facing shores and some west facing shores. This swell should begin to fade on Monday.

An even larger north-northwest expected to fill in late Tuesday and Wednesday bringing another round of warning level surf to the state.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

