Torey Knight of Kīhei has been appointed marketing representative for Xerox Maui.

In his new position, Knight will be responsible for providing new and existing clients in the Kīhei, Kahului and Upcountry districts with solutions and services to effectively manage their document workflow, allowing customers to focus on their core business.

Prior to joining Xerox Maui, Knight worked as a Direct Sales Representative for Oceanic Time Warner Cable where he was responsible for promoting the company’s services to new and existing subscribers.

Xerox first opened its doors in Hawaiʻi in 1961 as a one-person office to serve Hawaiʻi’s businesses. Since that time, it has grown into the State’s largest document-product sales, service and support team with more than 200 employees, offering a variety of technologically advanced business equipment, from copiers, fax machines, and color copiers and printers to high-speed laser printers and fully networked digital document solutions.